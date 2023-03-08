Cardi B Rocks Sexy Barely-There Outfits To Promote Her McDonald’s Merchandise: Photos

“I Like It” hitmaker Cardi B, 30, is loving her latest brand partnership with McDonald’s! The award-winning singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to model her new merch, which is notably inspired by the fast-food chain. “New merch…. link in bio,” she captioned the carousel of photos. In the first slide, the brunette beauty rocked a fuzzy pink cropped cardigan with her new pink McDonald’s shorts. She completed the first look with a pair of sky-high yellow Christian Louboutin heels and oversized sunglasses, while her peacock thigh tattoo was front and center. So sexy!

The proud mom-of-two also rocked a cropped hooded sweatshirt in the second slide, which read “nice buns the cardi b & offset meal.” Later, she paired the green “the apple of my eye” t-shirt with chic multi-patterned jeans and the brand new Tiffany Nike sneakers. Cardi deconstructed most of the attire and added holes, slits, and other designs to the merch. One of her sexiest looks included a white long-sleeve top that read, “Babe, [McDonald’s logo] ?” The top was cut out in the front and also cropped to add more of a risqué style. The merch is only available for the next three days per the official website.

Soon after the beauty shared the snapshots with her 155 million Instagram followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to the style icon’s new designs. “One thing Cardi gone do is make her a coin and I’m all da [sic] way here for it,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “The looks r always givin [sic].” One fan couldn’t help but notice the Louboutin heels and quoted Cardi’s hit song “Bodak Yellow” by adding, “Red bottoms these is bloody shoesss [sic].” However, not everyone was a fan. “I’m sorry I’m not wearing a McDonald [sic] outfit,” another admirer noted.

As previously mentioned, the new merch post comes nearly one month after Cardi and her husband, Offset, 31, starred in a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial. In the romance-filled ad, the power couple listed off each other’s favorite orders from the fast-food joint and launched their limited time meal. The Cardi B & Offset Meal includes a cheeseburger, side of BBQ sauce, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, large Fries, two large drinks and their famous apple pie.

Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and share two kids: Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. In addition, she is a proud stepmother to his three kids: Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, Kody Cephus, 8, and Jordan Cephus, 13, who he welcomed with different women. In Dec. 2019, Cardi spoke to Vogue about being a stepmother and how much she loves it.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’”, she told the outlet at the time. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.” In other recent news, the couple has been mourning the loss of Offset’s first cousin once removed, Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022.