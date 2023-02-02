Tom Brady Committed To Being A Dad Ahead Of Dating & Going Back To Work After Retirement: Report

Tom Brady has no plans to rush into another job or another romance after he retired from football “for good” on Wednesday, February 1. Instead, he will be focusing on being a father to his three kids, according to a report from TMZ. The legendary quarterback, who ended his NFL career with an astounding seven Super Bowl rings, made plans to travel between Miami and New York so he can ‘spend extended time’ with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, per the outlet.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots player has reportedly flown in a private plane to see Jack play high school football whenever possible, and will continue to do so, according to the source. Tom has been checking out schools in Miami for Vivian and Jack recently as well.

While he does have a huge gig lined up — a reported contract worth $375 million for 10 years as a sports analyst at Fox Sports — Tom won’t be putting on a suit and tie for several months, per TMZ. As for his love life, the insider maintained that the sports legend is in no rush to date either, especially after the dust barely settled on his split with Gisele.

Even with the recent breakup, Tom still gave a special shoutout to his family when he made his retirement announcement on Instagram. “I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you,” he wrote alongside sweet snaps of his exes and kids.

In the photo with Gisele, who had this to say about the second retirement, with the first being a point of contention between the pair, the Brazilian supermodel was seen walking with her arms around Vivian and Benjamin as they made their way through Raymond James Stadium at the 2021 Super Bowl, where Tom’s Buccaneers beat the Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Gisele and Tom married in 2009 and split in 2022 after Tom had taken back his retirement and signed up to play again.

For the pic with Bridget and Jack, the trio were dressed casually, with Tom and Jack in just their socks and the John Wick star in flip-flops. Tom and Bridget dated for two years and after they broke up in 2006, the actress learned she was pregnant with Jack.

As for the official retirement announcement, Tom made it two days after the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys and ended Tampa Bay’s season. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the Instagram clip. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” he continued. “I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”