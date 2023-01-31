Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.

“I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” Ashton told the publication. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties,” he also said.

The Your Place Or Mine star revealed in the interview that he still has relationships with all three of his former stepdaughters, including Rumer, who is currently pregnant with her first child. But Ashton did note that being Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah’s stepdad was “a lot” for him at that time.

It became clear that Ashton mended fences with his former stepdaughters when he and Rumer reunited at a bar in June 2019. Later that year, around the time that Demi was releasing her memoir that included revelations about her marriage to Ashton, Rumer talked about Ashton when she appeared on Red Table Talk. The Sorority Row star explained that she was “angry” with Ashton when he was married to her mom, because Demi had struggles with alcoholism after staying sober for 20 years during the relationship.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine, had been taken away,” Rumer confessed before getting into the fact that her mom, who had a miscarriage while six months pregnant with Ashton’s baby, was also trying to have another child during the marriage. Rumer explained that there was “so much focus” on Demi’s pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage, and she felt neglected. She eventually moved out of the house, but after seeing pictures of Demi’s pregnant belly, she mended her relationship with her mom.

Ashton, now a father of two kids, surprisingly opened up about his relationship with Demi in the Esquire interview. He talked about the “painful” experience of Demi’s late-term miscarriage. Ashton also admitted he felt “like a failure” after the A-listers got divorced. Luckily, Ashton got another chance at love when he reconnected with Mila, 39, and they’ve become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.