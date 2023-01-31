Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Ashton Kutcher revealed how he really felt about being a stepdad to Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis during his marriage to Demi Moore, in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 31, 2023 1:17PM EST
Ashton Kutcher
View gallery
Ashton Kutcher Friends of the Israel Defense Forces western regional gala, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Nov 2018
Ashton Kutcher runs through Harlem in New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher Ref: SPL5500245 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher has a heavily animated conversation with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis as they head out to The Black market Liquor Bar in Studio City. Ashton who was married to Rumer's mom, Demi Moore, from 2005 until their split in 2013 appears to have remained close with the girls and the two were seen chatting happily during an afternoon outing. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Rumer Willis BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31,  and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.

“I was twenty-six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” Ashton told the publication. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties,” he also said.

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher (Photo: BILLY KIDD)

The Your Place Or Mine star revealed in the interview that he still has relationships with all three of his former stepdaughters, including Rumer, who is currently pregnant with her first child. But Ashton did note that being Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah’s stepdad was “a lot” for him at that time.

It became clear that Ashton mended fences with his former stepdaughters when he and Rumer reunited at a bar in June 2019. Later that year, around the time that Demi was releasing her memoir that included revelations about her marriage to Ashton, Rumer talked about Ashton when she appeared on Red Table Talk. The Sorority Row star explained that she was “angry” with Ashton when he was married to her mom, because Demi had struggles with alcoholism after staying sober for 20 years during the relationship.

Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher with Demi Moore and her daughters (Photo: E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock)

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine, had been taken away,” Rumer confessed before getting into the fact that her mom, who had a miscarriage while six months pregnant with Ashton’s baby, was also trying to have another child during the marriage. Rumer explained that there was “so much focus” on Demi’s pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage, and she felt neglected. She eventually moved out of the house, but after seeing pictures of Demi’s pregnant belly, she mended her relationship with her mom.

Ashton, now a father of two kids, surprisingly opened up about his relationship with Demi in the Esquire interview. He talked about the “painful” experience of Demi’s late-term miscarriage. Ashton also admitted he felt “like a failure” after the A-listers got divorced. Luckily, Ashton got another chance at love when he reconnected with Mila, 39, and they’ve become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

More From Our Partners

ad