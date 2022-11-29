Scout Willis Kisses Boyfriend Jake Miller As They Run Errands Together: Photo

Chores are better with a little bit of sugar. Scout Willis packed on the PDA on Monday (Nov. 28) when she and Jake Miller were running a few errands. Scout, 31, kissed Jake’s face when arriving at a friend’s house. In the pictures, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter sported a pair of Uggs, some blue-gray pants, and an oversized white sweater. Jake dressed a little bit more for warmer weather, option for a pair of black shorts (bearing the words “Extreme” and “Violence”), black shoes, and a black hoodie.

Scout and Jake have been an item for five years, per Nylon. The two are both musical artists, and Scout released her self-titled album – Scout LaRue Willis – earlier this year. Even though I knew I wanted to do music, I also thought I needed a real job,” she told Nylon. “I worked for [luxury designer] Lindsey Thornburg for a little while. I worked in interior design. I was all over the place.”

After completing a master’s degree in spiritual psychology at the University of Santa Monica, she embarked on a vision quest that saw her spend four days and nights alone in the woods with no food or water. “I had such unbelievable clarity,” she told Nylon. “I used to live my entire life [where] my secret ethos was, ‘Don’t make anyone uncomfortable ever. Do not rock the boat. Be quiet. Say nothing,’” she continues. “And I didn’t really put myself out there. And now, for my art, this whole other part of me is here, that’s like, ‘Look, I may trigger you. You’ll end up working on it later. You’re welcome.’”

In May, Scout released “Woman At Best,” a suggestive music video that saw her dance around in white underwear and socks. It’s a woman alone in her house, expressing, and being joyful, furious, delighted, and just everything at once,” she told Nylon. “And I was dancing, which I never would have done before any of this. I’m in my underwear for some of it, but barely any of it. But it is quite sexual. And I had a feeling it was going to be confronting for people, but not to the magnitude that it was.”

Scout kicked off “the best year of my life” by going skinnydipping on her 31st birthday. In an Instagram post that flirted with being flagged for nudity, Scout stood with her back towards the camera, her backside half-submerged in a hot tub.