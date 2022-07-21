Demi Moore & Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Skinnydips For Sexy 31st Birthday Photo

Scout Willis showed off her backside in a revealing new skinnydipping snap for her 31st birthday. “This is going to be the best year of my life,” the daughter of Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 59, captioned the pic, which showed her facing away from the camera as the top of her rear end peeked out of the water. Scout rested her hands on the edge of the pool of water as her hair fell down her back in the serene pic. Her naked back could be seen in the photo, which she posted for her 303K Instagram followers on July 20.

Celebrity reactions included one from Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye, 45, who commented, “Yes! Yes yes!!!!” “Don’t forget to add ‘so far’ to that line,” wrote one follower alongside a winking emoji, while another commented, “happy birthday beauty,” with heart emojis. “In your birthday suit! Perfect,” wrote another fan. “Happy birthday and would you look at that view,” commented another follower.

Bruce and Demi’s middle daughter has been coming into her own as she enters her thirties, releasing a suggestive music video for her track “Woman at Best” in May. In the video, Scout danced around a house in white underwear and white socks. “This song is about sovereignty over one’s body and self, unapologetic and authentically expressing themselves,” she wrote in a May 12th Instagram post featuring a pic of her midsection wearing the white underwear, along with a red tropical flower.

“It’s an anthemic celebration of the courage it takes to make the tough decisions, that while for your highest good, often feel excruciating,” she continued in the intensely personal post. “It’s about finally stepping away from something both toxic and intoxicating. What struck me as I was in the process of creating this video was that this was the only song on the album dealing with the subject matter of relationships that wasn’t soft, wasn’t wistful, wasn’t longing, wasn’t sweet.”