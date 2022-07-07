Demi Moore, 59, Looks Stunning in Halter Bikini From Her New Swimsuit Collab

A Hollywood icon and inclusive swimsuit brand have teamed up for an epic collaboration! Demi Moore and Andie debuted their new swimsuits on July 7, 2022. The collaboration includes ten new looks, with both one-pieces and bikinis in the mix. Demi worked hard to make sure the vintage-inspired looks were modernized for both fit and comfort.
“Andie swimsuits have become staples in my wardrobe,” Demi, who was an early investor in the brand, admitted. “Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience.”
For the swimwear shoot, Demi donned a number of different looks from the collection. One of the looks featured an animal print bikini. The suit had a halter-style top, which tied around Demi’s neck with thick straps. It was paired with a matching skirt bottom, and Demi looked fierce and confident while posing in the swimsuit on a boat.
Another bikini from the collection also featured a halter top, this time with high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms. The suit was designed with fireworks and Demi wore it while posing by the pool. The firework print was repeated on a one-piece from the collab, as well. The one-piece suit has a plunging neckline and Demi was back on the boat while shooting photos in it.
Demi and Andie previously collaborated on a campaign called TOGETHER. Demi’s three daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, were all featured in the campaign, as well. For her new collab, Demi was photographed on the French Riviera, in and around Marseilles. Demi was heavily involved in the creative process, as well.
Following the first July 7 release of the Demi x Andie collection, a second drop is coming on July 15.