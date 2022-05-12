Scout Willis Rocks Mini Skirt & Open Blouse After Dropping Super Sexy Music Video: Photo

Scout Willis, 30, hit the streets for a little afternoon outing in West Hollywood on May 12 — just one day after she dropped a risqué music video for her song “Woman At Best.” The daughter of Hollywood icons Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 59, looked relaxed and fashionable in a white, long sleeve button down shirt and matching tennis-style skirt. The weather was beautiful, so she left most of the buttons undone for a breezy, midriff-baring look. She pulled her hair back and wore classic small hoop earrings and a necklace, and finished the look with two-tone saddle shoes and a bucket bag.

Scout’s song and video were released to the public on the evening of May 11, and on May 12 she took to Instagram to explain its meaning. “WOMAN AT BEST is a love letter to Sacred feminine rage and sexuality, an ode to feminine creativity and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it at the same time without hiding or withholding any piece of myself,” she wrote alongside of a racy screen capture of her midsection in white underwear, with a tropical flower.

“This song is about sovereignty over one’s body and self, unapologetic and authentically expressing themselves. It’s an anthemic celebration of the courage it takes to make the tough decisions, that while for your highest good, often feel excruciating. It’s about finally stepping away from something both toxic and intoxicating. What struck me as I was in the process of creating this video was that this was the only song on the album dealing with the subject matter of relationships that wasn’t soft, wasn’t wistful, wasn’t longing, wasn’t sweet.”

The stylish singer continued the post, saying that the sensual video also encompasses feelings of “freedom” and power, vibes she was definitely giving off on her afternoon outing. “This song was not about yearning for a broken relationship, this song was blasting down the freeway screaming and singing after its really over, this song is the freedom you feel after you’ve finally had to have the conversation you were so afraid of, you felt it might kill you, only to find that not only did you survive, you feel fucking electric and powerful!” she concluded.

Scout has had an eventful, if emotional and surreal year — her dad Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and announced he would be leaving acting in March.