Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout, 30, Calls Dad’s Illness ‘Surreal’: I’m ‘Grateful’ For His Love

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis has shared her own statement about his aphasia diagnosis since she and her other four sisters broke the news that he’d be leaving acting due to it.

Scout Willis has spoken out once again about her father’s illness. Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes brain damage and impacts the ability to express or understand speech. She signed off on the announcement made by her and her sisters, Rumer, 33, Tallulah, 28, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, regarding his diagnosis on March 30. However, she has now spoken out with her own individualized message to her dad.

She uploaded a sweet picture of herself sitting in an armchair with her father. She rocked a grey turtleneck and pair of orange pants as she and Bruce smiled at each other. She addressed the heartfelt message to her “papa” and addressed how “surreal” it was “sharing something so personal.” She expressed how she “NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.”

“It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that’s brings tears as I write this,” she added of the outpouring of love. “I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, i love and I appreciate you with all my heart.”

She added that it might take her time, but she plans on getting back to the fans who sent her and her family those sweet messages. Other celebrities have started to weigh in on Bruce’s diagnosis, which has caused him to step away from acting. John Travolta also paid tribute to his longtime friend. John, who starred in Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking with Bruce, wrote that his co-star was a “generous soul” and that he loved him.

Bruce Willis is an action movie legend who has had a long and successful career. In addition to Pulp Fiction, he’s best known for his roles in Die Hard, Moonlighting and The Sixth Sense. Most recently, he has appeared in many films in the last year. Most notably was Cosmic Sin. He had been awarded a Razzie for the film but it was rescinded just after his condition was revealed.