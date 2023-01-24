Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo

Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.

The doctor’s appointment outing comes just over one month after the brunette beauty took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy on Dec. 20, 2022. In the black-and-white snapshots, her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, is seen giving her baby bump a big smooch as his lady grins from ear to ear. Rumer captioned the post with simply a growing plant emoji just days before the Christmas holiday.

Soon after she shared the news, her mom, Demi Moore, 60, took to her own Instagram account to share the same photo with her own special caption. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” the Ghost star captioned the post, along with the same emoji her daughter used. And later, on Dec. 21, Demi shared a group photo with all of her daughter’s at Rumer’s doctor’s appointment. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!”, the 60-year-old penned. Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 67, share three daughters: Tallulah, 28, and Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer.

More recently, on Jan. 8, Rumer and Derek stepped out in Los Angeles together for the first time since announcing the baby news. The couple was spotted holding hands while Rumer rocked a similar look as the one above. While out in L.A. with her man two weeks ago (see photos here), the What Lies Ahead star opted to wear a pair of leggings, a fuzzy crewneck sweater, and the same Birkenstocks from Jan. 24!

This child will be the first grandchild for Demi and Bruce, who divorced in 2000. Of course, the Moore-Bruce family is very excited about Rumer’s pregnancy, and they’ve been very vocal about it across social media. Even Rumer’s sister, Scout, took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to share the announcement photo with a special message. “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” she captioned the sweet snapshots.

Rumer and Derek confirmed their relationship with an Instagram photoshoot on Nov. 15, 2022, just over a month before she revealed she is pregnant with their first baby. The musician and his girlfriend began dating around summer 2022, and have been inseparable ever since. The excited mom-to-be recently took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to share her personal maternity routine. “As soon as I found out I was pregnant one of the first things I did health-wise was start looking at what I was putting in my body and on my body, from food to lotions, oils, beverages and especially vitamins,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby bump. “I wanted to find the most natural things I could with the fewest ingredients.”