Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Treat Their Kids To Family Fun In Santa Barbara: Photos

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reportedly rented a $5 million beach house over the weekend and spent time at Santa Barbara’s zoo with their two adorable kids, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 44, were spotted having an eventful weekend with their family and another family in Santa Barbara, CA this past weekend. The actress and actor, who were married 2015, reportedly spent time with their two kids, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, at a $5 million beach house in the sunny location and were seen hanging out at the local zoo before having lunch at the Pharmacy in Montecito on Sunday. They were all photographed walking outside and while sitting in the restaurant and appeared to be cool, calm, and relaxed.

Mila has her hair down and wore a black jacket over a white top with colorful hearts, jeans, and sneakers while Ashton wore an olive green sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap. Little Wyatt had her hair down and her outfit wasn’t shown but Dimitri wore a black hoodie with yellow and black star pants and sneakers.

During the lunch portion of their day, the proud parents smiled a lot as they conversed with the tots and seemed content and in the moment despite the cameras that were capturing their time together.

When they’re not enjoying a day at the zoo or eating delicious food for lunch, Mila and Ashton are teaching their kids about world issues, like the devastating war in Ukraine, where Mila was born. The talented stars have been shedding light on the effects of the Ukrainian people since Russia’s invasion and are raising funds to help. Mila also revealed she talked to Wyatt and Dimitri directly about what’s been going on.

“It seemed like overnight we both turned to our kids and we’re like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became a thing,” the Black Swan star said during an appearance on CNN+’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on March 30 . “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it mom.’ ”

“But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from,” she continued. “It’s beautiful, it’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn’t all be alike. We shouldn’t all think alike. That’s not the importance of community and growth. So we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian.”