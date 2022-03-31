Watch

Mila Kunis Reveals The Important Conversation She Had With Her Kids About Ukraine: Watch

US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Artem Chigvintsev PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Mila Kunis shared details about the talk she and Ashton Kutcher had with their two children regarding their Ukrainian roots and why it’s ‘incredibly important’ they embrace it.

Mila Kunis, 38, is dedicated not only to helping Ukraine, but also to educating her two children about her native country. The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, appeared on CNN+’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace March 30 and explained that, in the midst of the devastating atrocities currently happening in Ukraine, she’s had some very important conversations with her daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5,

“I don’t speak Ukraninian. When I was raised in Ukraine it was still under the USSR umbrella, so I spoke Russian which is what we all spoke,” Mila explained. “So my kids understand Russian. I speak Russian with my parents. I was like, ‘It’s good to know another language.’ That’s all I kept thinking. I never thought culturally speaking was important for where they came from.”

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27 (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Mila went on to say that teaching her children about Ukraine “never crossed my mind” until Russia’s invasion began in late February. “It seemed like overnight we both turned to her kids and we’re like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became a thing,” the Black Swan star said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it mom.’ ”

Related Gallery

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Romance: Photos Of The Adorable Couple

Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* -Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis keep it casual in a hoodie and graphic T while grabbing brunch in Studio City. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis meet friends for sushi at Onizuka LA in West Hollywood. The couple shares a laugh as they say goodbye to their friends as Ashton carries a bottle of wine.Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila KunisBACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from,” she added. “It’s beautiful, it’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn’t all be alike. We shouldn’t all think alike. That’s not the importance of community and growth. So we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian.”

Mila has be doing such incredible work helping humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. She and Ashton launched a GoFundMe page and used their online presence to spread the word. Success quickly followed because Mila and Ashton announced that more than 65,000 people had donated, and over $34 million had been raised. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support,” wrote Mila on Instagram.

The former That 70’s Show stars even participated in a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He expressed his gratitude to Ashton and Mila on social media. “[Ashton] and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” his account said.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised over $35.6 million, with more than 73,000 donations.