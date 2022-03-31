Mila Kunis Reveals The Important Conversation She Had With Her Kids About Ukraine: Watch

Mila Kunis shared details about the talk she and Ashton Kutcher had with their two children regarding their Ukrainian roots and why it’s ‘incredibly important’ they embrace it.

Mila Kunis, 38, is dedicated not only to helping Ukraine, but also to educating her two children about her native country. The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, appeared on CNN+’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace March 30 and explained that, in the midst of the devastating atrocities currently happening in Ukraine, she’s had some very important conversations with her daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5,

“I don’t speak Ukraninian. When I was raised in Ukraine it was still under the USSR umbrella, so I spoke Russian which is what we all spoke,” Mila explained. “So my kids understand Russian. I speak Russian with my parents. I was like, ‘It’s good to know another language.’ That’s all I kept thinking. I never thought culturally speaking was important for where they came from.”

Mila went on to say that teaching her children about Ukraine “never crossed my mind” until Russia’s invasion began in late February. “It seemed like overnight we both turned to her kids and we’re like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became a thing,” the Black Swan star said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it mom.’ ”

“But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from,” she added. “It’s beautiful, it’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn’t all be alike. We shouldn’t all think alike. That’s not the importance of community and growth. So we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian.”

Mila has be doing such incredible work helping humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. She and Ashton launched a GoFundMe page and used their online presence to spread the word. Success quickly followed because Mila and Ashton announced that more than 65,000 people had donated, and over $34 million had been raised. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support,” wrote Mila on Instagram.

The former That 70’s Show stars even participated in a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He expressed his gratitude to Ashton and Mila on social media. “[Ashton] and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” his account said.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had raised over $35.6 million, with more than 73,000 donations.