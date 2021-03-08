Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Hold Hands With Their Kids On Rare Family Outing

It’s not every day that we see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis out and about with the kids. The ‘That’s ‘70s Show’ couple took son Dimitri and daughter Wyatt for a low-key shopping day that was so cute!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher kept it casual while visiting a farmers’ market in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 7) with their children, son Dimitri, 4, and daughter Wyatt, 6. Ashton, 43, dressed in a tan LA Dodgers hat and a matching jacket, a grey shirt, and dark grey pants, while Mila, 37, paired an off-white shirt with some dark-grey culottes. It was their kids that brought the color. While holding hands with their parents, Wyatt was a bright burst of yellow and pastels, like she was a cute daisy, and Dimitri was clearly going through his “Dinosaurs are the best thing ever” phase. The young lad rocked a jumper covered in the prehistoric beasts. It was a rare outing for the Kutcher-Kunis fam, and the foursome looked très chic in doing so.

Ashton and Mila have done their best to raise their two children out of the spotlight, affording them a chance to grow up as normal kids (and not as the children of two of the biggest stars in the world.) The COVID-19 pandemic has helped in that matter, with the couple – and their kids – adhering strictly to CDC protocols whenever they go out. That includes facemasks and social distancing, but as Mila said during a Feb. 11 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, it also includes a bit of fun.

“We did a lot of drive-through experiences. We’ve done all of them,” said Mila, explaining that since Ashton’s 43rd birthday on Feb. 7, the family had taken a trip to Arcadia (which is just outside of L.A.), where they enjoyed a “car picnic.” From there, Mila had an idea: “I was like, ‘Guys, we’re going to a rave.’ My husband’s like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. I got this.’ We show up. I’m not kidding you — I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-ass husband to a baby rave.”

“It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They gave you these glasses [that] crystallize everything and make the lights all crazy,” she added. “My kids were like, this is the best experience ever.”

Ashton and Mila also had the experience of being in a Super Bowl commercial together. The couple teamed up with Shaggy for the snack brand’s Super Bowl LV entry. Shaggy spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the experience and dished how Mila and Ashton have made their romance work for so many years. You know, Ashton and Mila are the poster child of ‘marry your best friend,’ ” shared the “It Wasn’t Me” rapper. “They get along so well. They bounce off each other. And then you realize they’ve been doing it for years on That ‘70s Show. That’s why that was such a success. And it brought that same sauce to this commercial. “