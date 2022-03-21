President Zelenskyy’s ‘Grateful’ For Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Support After Zoom Call: Photo

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is ‘impressed’ with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s efforts to help his war-torn country and how they’ve raised $35 million for relief. He said they were the ‘first’ to respond to Ukraine’s ‘grief.’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is publicly recognizing Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s fight to help Ukraine as the Russian attacks continue. “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help [Ukrainian] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” President Zelenskyy tweeted on March 20.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

The Ukrainian president also shared a photo of his Zoom call with the actors. Mila and Ashton were together on the Zoom call speaking to Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy’s tweet comes just days after the couple announced that they had reached their initial goal of $30 million in donations to help Ukraine.

“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a salve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” Mila said in a video released on March 17. Ashton also noted, “Our work is not done. We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need. As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket: with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcome for others.”

This cause is near and dear to Mila and Ashton’s hearts. Mila was born in the city of Chernivtsi when Ukraine was still a part of the USSR. Her family eventually emigrated to the United States.

Mila and Ashton are just two of the many stars in Hollywood who have been giving aid to Ukraine. Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly donated $10 million in support to Ukraine, where his grandmother is from. Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong nonprofit has raised over $14 million in aid for Ukraine. On March 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their non-profit Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine.