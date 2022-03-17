Watch

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Reach Goal Of Raising $30 Million For Ukraine: ‘Our Work Is Not Done’

The couple promised to continue their hard work to help Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion into their home country.

Mila Kunis38, and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, were proud to announce that they’d reached their goal of raising $30 million to aid Ukraine, as Russian forces attack the country. The couple were extremely thankful in the video message, pledging to dedicate whatever further support they get on the GoFundMe to continue helping Ukrainians tweeted out on Thursday March 17.

Mila began the video update by telling their fans that the couple were thankful for all the people who have offered support. “We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a salve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” she said, before Ashton discussed future plans.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Punk’d star ensured that further donations would continue to be dedicated to help Ukrainians. “Our work is not done. We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need,” he said. “As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket: with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcome for others.”

Ashton and Mila announced that they were raising their goal to $40 million to further help Ukrainians in need. (Splashnews)

The couple had announced that they were beginning the fundraiser on March 3, a little over a week Russia had invaded Mila’s home country of Ukraine. The pair pledged to match donations up to $3 million, a goal which was quickly met. After the announcement that they’d passed the goal, the couple announced that they’d be raising their goal to $40 million, as people have continued to donate. In an update shortly after announcing the fund, the pair also spoke to the founders of Airbnb.org and Flexport.org to tell donors how their money was being used to aid Ukrainians.