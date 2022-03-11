Watch

Mila Kunis Insists The Russian People Are Not ‘An Enemy’: ‘People In Power’ Have Made War

US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Artem Chigvintsev PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

The Ukrainian-born actress opened up about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during an interview with Maria Shriver.

Mila Kunis shed more light on her feelings about Russia, and the government’s invasion into her home country of Ukraine during a new interview with Maria Shriver. The 38-year-old actress admitted that even as Russian forces attack Ukraine, she doesn’t want people think of Russian people as the “enemy.” While she didn’t name Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, she pointed to those in power as the root of the problem.

When Maria asked the Bad Moms actress what she wants people to know, she mentioned that she wanted to make sure that everyone knows that she doesn’t want people to assume that all Russians are “horrible” amid the conflict. “I don’t think that we need to consider the people of Russia an enemy. I do really want to emphasize that. I don’t think that that’s being said enough in the press,” she said. “I do encourage people to look at it from the perspective of, ‘It’s the people in power, not the people themselves.'”

Mila continued to point out that while the war in Ukraine may not have an immediate impact on the United States, it can grow to have a greater worldwide and economic effect. “Right now this issue can get incredibly catastrophic for the rest of the world – not just for that part of the world, and I don’t want people to lose sight of that,” she said.

Mila urged people to not think of Russian people as the enemy amid the Ukrainian war. (AlbertoReyes/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Family: Photos Of The Stars & Their Kids

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - With the holiday season up on us, Mila Kunis does some holiday shopping with her two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. Pictured: Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take their kids to The Yellow Balloon hair salon for hair cuts on Saturday evening, Mila is seen snapping photos of their young daughter's new haircut as Ashton looks on. Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In another clip released ahead of the interview, Mila also spoke about her Ukrainian heritage and how having grown up in the United States, she tended to feel more “American” than Ukrainian before the conflict, while having some friends and family still in Ukraine. She said that once the attacks happened, she was shocked by how heartbroken she was. “This happens and I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out,'” she said, before speaking about some of her friends that are still in the country.

Mila and her husband Ashton Kutcher have taken a strong stance to help Ukrainians struggling to defend their country, as well as refugees who are trying to escape. The couple launched a charitable initiative, and donated $3 million of their own to help aid Ukraine.

 