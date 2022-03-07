Watch

Mila Kunis ‘Proud’ To Have Raised Nearly $17 Million For Ukraine To Help Refugees In Need

The ‘Black Swan’ actress shared an emotional message after raising millions of dollars to help her home country, amid the Russian invasion.

Mila Kunis38, and her husband Ashton Kutcher44, helped raise over $16 million to aid Ukrainian refugees who are struggling during the war with Russia in just three days. The actress shared a message, thanking fans for the outpouring of support on Saturday March 5. She said that fundraiser (shared on GoFundMe) was going to provide “immediate support” for those affected, and that she and Ashton would match up to $3 million. 

The Ukrainian born-actress reflected on moving to the United States when she was seven-years-old, and she showed solidarity with those in her home country. “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support,” she wrote in an update.

As she continued, Mila gave links to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, explaining how the first would provide supplies to refugees, and the latter would offer short-term housing to those fleeing. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away,” she wrote.

Mila also gave a video update to fans, where she spoke to the founders of both Flexbort and Airbnb about how their organizations were helping refugees. Flexport founder Ryan Petersen shared that they had partnered with UNICEF to deliver essentials including medical supplies, baby products, and much more. Airbnb’s Brian Chesky said that Airbnb hosts were offering places for refugees to stay in neighboring countries, including Romania, Poland, Germany, Hungary, and more. “We’re super excited. We want to say thank you to each and every one of you,” Mila said at the start of the video.

Mila and Ashton’s GoFundMe was halfway to its goal in just three days. (Splashnews)

Mila’s husband Ashton Kutcher chimed in at the end of the clip to show that he was optimistic about meeting the $30 million goal. “There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve. There are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems,” he said.

 