Stars Aiding Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher & More

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, some of your favorite celebrities – from Mila Kunis to Ryan Reynolds to Gigi Hadid – have shown their support and donated aid to the Ukrainian people.

As soon as Russian forces, under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, began the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, stars and celebrities started their efforts to support the Ukrainian people under attack. A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis, Dua Lipa, and more shared links to where fans could donate to the humanitarian efforts while pledging their own money to the cause.

Many stars also showed their support during high-profile events. Michael Douglas, Tyler Perry, Lisa Ann Walters, and more have walked red carpets while wearing blue-and-yellow pins.

Here is a running list of celebrities supporting Ukraine during this terrible time as the conflict continues.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Arguably the highest-profile Ukrainian-American actress, Mila Kunis was born in the city of Chernivtsi, and she was one of the first to voice her support when the Russian forces began their offensive. “God protect the people of Ukraine!” she tweeted on Feb. 25. “My thoughts and prayers are with you.” Mila also knew that the Ukrainian people needed more than that, so that’s why she started a GoFundMe campaign on Mar. 4.

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian,” wrote Mila. “Through GoFundMe.org, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.”

“This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating, and the Ukrainian people need our support,” added the That ’70s Show actress. “Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support, and we will be matching up to 3 million dollars.”

Ashton Kutcher shared videos and links to the GoFundMe campaign through his social media pages. He also joined his wife in videos about the fundraiser’s progress. As of Mar. 9, the campaign had raised nearly 19 million dollars.

Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, 70, wore a facemask bearing a sunflower emblem during a Black History Month event at the White House on Feb. 28. The sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower, and Dr. Biden showed her support for the country with her choice of face protection.

Jillian Harris

On one of Ashton Kutcher’s IG posts about the GoFundMe, television personality and interior designer Jillian Harris wrote her support. “Fellow Ukrainian here,” she commented, along with a pair of blue and yellow heart emojis. “Love this. Donating and sharing. Thank you two for your beautiful work.”

Dua Lipa

“As Ukraine battles against Putin’s invading army, the whole world wants to support this brave country’s fight for freedom and democracy,” Dua Lipa wrote on Feb. 27. Through her Servie95 platform, Dua encouraged people “to support humanitarian efforts, assist with medical supplies, and even support the war effort by donating to the Ukrainian army’s crowd-funding campaign.”

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Mila and Ashton’s fellow celebrity power-couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively vowed to support the Ukrainian people by promoting a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) fundraiser. “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support,” tweeted Ryan, along with a link to the refugee agency’s donation site.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Blake also shared a photo on her Instagram of a Ukrainian child fleeing the chaos. “@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing lifesaving aid and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families.”

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere watched the nightmare unfold with Ukraine with fear in her heart. She shares a daughter with former Ukrainian pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and Wladimir’s brother is Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Hayden told CNN that she couldn’t “continue to sit on the sidelines,” which is why she launched Hoplon International. This organization aims to raise funding for medical supplies and protective gear for Ukrainians during this crisis.

“There are no words to describe what it’s been like watching the war in Ukraine unfold,” she told CNN. “It’s gut-wrenching knowing the people of Ukraine, people I call my friends and family, are desperately trying to defend their way of life in a country that they love.”

“have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years,” Hayden wrote on Instagram on Feb. 25. “I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting. I wish you had more support, and I wish I were there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.”

Gigi Hadid

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” wrote Gigi Hadid on Mar. 6, while sharing photos from recent fashion shows. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend [Mica Argañaraz], I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice,” added Gigi. “May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.”

David & Victoria Beckham

David Beckham created 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund in 2015 to help children “get the best possible start in life.” In light of the Ukraine crisis, he and his wife Victoria Beckham are using this fund to help those affected. “The crisis unfolding in Ukraine has shocked us all. It is threatening the lives and wellbeing of millions of children and families,” wrote David. “That is why the 7 Fund is has launched this emergency appeal. The time to act is now, and by coming together, we can make a difference.”

Milla Jovovich

I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine,” wrote Milla Jovovich on Feb. 25.” My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never-ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

Mila also shared a link to” organizations who can help the people of Ukraine” in her bio.