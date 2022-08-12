Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: The Story Of Their Relationship From ’That ‘70s Show’ To Now

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 44, are still going strong! The famous couple have been married since 2015, though their bond started over 20 years ago as co-stars on the popular sitcom series That ’70s Show. Mila and Ashton have expanded their family by welcoming two children, daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5. Find out everything you need to know about Mila and Ashton’s fairy tale romance from the very beginning here!

Mila & Ashton meet on ‘That ’70s Show.’

Mila was 14, and Ashton was 19, when they met on the set of That ’70s Show. They played Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, respectively, on the show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. Mila and Ashton had their first kiss on the show playing a couple. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!” Mila told People in 2001. “Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Ashton and Mila didn’t pursue a relationship while they were co-stars. Ashton ended up leaving the show in 2005 ahead of the final season. They did, however, keep in touch during the years that followed.

They marry and date other people.

In September 2005, Ashton married actress Demi Moore. He became a stepfather to Demi’s daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah from her marriage to Bruce Willis. In November 2011, Demi announced that she was ending her marriage with Ashton. Ashton officially filed for divorce from Demi on December 21, 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized the divorce in November 2013.

Mila, meanwhile, dated actor Macauley Culkin from 2002 to 2011. Mila’s been pretty private about that relationship, thought she did describe the split as “a horrible, horrible breakup” on Dax Shepard‘s podcast in 2018.

They reconnect at the 2012 Golden Globes.

Now officially both single, Mila and Ashton reconnected at the 69th Golden Globe Awards on January 15, 2012. Mila recalled seeing Ashton again after so many years on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2016. “At first I was like, ‘Wow that guy’s really tall.’ And then he turned around, and I went, ‘Stop it!’ He’s like, ‘Oh my god, I haven’t seen you in so long.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘Why don’t you come over my house for a housewarming party?’ ” Mila went on to reveal, “I found out later in life that my husband [Ashton] was trying to set me up with one of his best friends on a blind date that night. He had a friend he wanted to set me up with. That didn’t happen.”

Mila & Ashton’s romance begins.

Mila and Ashton obviously hit it off at his housewarming party which was in early 2012. Ashton detailed how things turned romantic for the pair that very night, where they ended up kissing, on The Howard Stern Show in 2017. “I think I was smiling cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker. And she had quit smoking and she wanted me to shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, ‘All right.’ And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer. It was kind of obvious things were happening.”

From there, Mila and Ashton started a casual relationship with just hooking up. But things turned serious quickly, and after just three months they had moved in together.

They get engaged.

After two years of dating, Mila and Ashton got engaged in early 2014. The Friends with Benefits actress was seen wearing her gorgeous Tiffany engagement ring for the first time on February 27, 2014. A source close to the couple confirmed their engagement to news outlets that day.

They welcome their first child.

News of Mila and Ashton’s first pregnancy broke on March 2014, just one month after they confirmed their engagement. Mila confirmed that she was pregnant on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that May. “We actually were able to hide it for a very long time. It’s amazing,” the actress said.

Mila and Ashton welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher on October 1, 2014. They announced the news on Ashton’s website with a message that read, “Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy.”

Mila & Ashton get married.

Mila and Ashton officially became husband and wife during the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. They had a private ceremony in Oak Glen, California. Their baby girl Wyatt reportedly wore a little white dress to the wedding. Mila and Ashton have kept the details about their wedding private.

They have another baby.

On November 30, 2016, Mila and Ashton welcomed their second child, son Dmitiri Portwood Kutcher. Mila and Ashton have been passionate about keeping their children’s lives private from the media and the public. They do not show their son or daughter’s faces on social media.

Mila & Ashton are still together.

Over a decade after they started dating, with a marriage and two children along the way, Mila and Ashton have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They showcase their beautiful romance on social media and in joint and separate interview. Mila and Ashton are so supportive of one another’s acting careers. The couple also helped raise over $36 million for Mila’s native Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia in February 2022. They even participated in a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who publicly expressed his gratitude to the couple. Ashton and Mila truly are relationship goals!