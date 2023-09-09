Chrissie Carnell Bixler Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis After Danny Masterson Sentencing

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who formerly dated That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson and was one of three women who accused him of assault during his ongoing rape trial, slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The pair wrote letters in support of the Masterson before his sentencing trial on September 7, where he was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

“Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you. Ones that would end you. Did you forget I was there?” Bixler, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on September 8, alleging Kutcher, 45, called Masterson, 47, in February 2001 with some sort of nefarious “plan.”

She then shifted her focus to call out Kunis, 40, in her lengthy message. “I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling,” Bixler wrote.

Bixler kept her statement relatively vague, and although she mentioned locations and dates of alleged events that happened among the former castmates, she did not provide any more details or context.

Kutcher and Kunis were not the only That ‘70s Show alums who wrote letters in support of Masterson before his sentencing. Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty Foreman on the sitcom, and Kurtwood Smith, who played Red Foreman, also participated. Costar Topher Grace, who starred as Eric Foreman, was notably absent on the list of people who pleaded with judge for Masterson to receive a more lenient sentence.

Bixler claimed Masterson “hated” Grace and “bullied” him on set via her Instagram Stories, adding, “He was the only guy on that set with integrity and a moral compass.”

In 2017, Bixler first publicly accused her ex-boyfriend of rape and she was later one of four women who filed a lawsuit against Masterson in August 2019. During the trial, she accused Masterson of assault, telling the court that he raped her in 2001 while she was asleep. Masterson was convicted in May of raping two women identified at the trial as Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2. The jury could not reach a decision about Bixler’s claims.

“I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me,” Bixler said in a statement to Daily Mail through her lawyerl at the time. “Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to secure justice, including in civil court, where I, along with my co-plaintiffs, will shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson’s monstrous behavior.”