Bijou Phillips Seen in First Photos After Husband Danny Masterson Was Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips, 43, was seen for the first time following her husband, Danny Masterson‘s sentencing in Los Angeles on Sept. 7. The Havoc star was spotted outside of the courthouse just moments after the That 70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rape charges (see PHOTOS HERE). While out in L.A., Bijou wore a blue button-down blouse complete with white high-waisted trousers.

The 43-year-old appeared solemn, as she was pictured with little-to-no expression outside the courthouse. She concealed her eyes with oversized black sunglasses and added blue high-heel pumps to her ensemble. More so, Danny’s wife rocked her wedding band proudly on her hand moments after her spouse‘s sentencing. Bijou was accompanied by an unknown man, whom she attempted to hide behind as she held onto his arm.

As previously mentioned, the photos of Bijou outside the courthouse comes just moments after the 47-year-old was sentenced to three decades in prison for two counts of rape. Danny, who rose to fame on That 70s Show, was found guilty for the two counts in May 2023, as reported by Variety at the time. The incidents occurred over two decades ago in 2003.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Danny for 15 years to life on each of the two charges. The disgraced actor is to serve both terms consecutively adding up to the 30-year sentence. During the sentencing, the judge spoke directly to Danny regarding the crime. “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Olmedo said to him, per Variety.

Following the father-of-one‘s sentencing, a few celebrities took to social media to react, including former Scientology member Leah Remini, 53. The actress took to social media to slam Danny and the Church of Scientology after his sentencing on Sept. 7. “Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them,” Leah began in her statement.

She concluded the letter by applauding the victims for speaking out against Danny. “The women who survived Danny’s predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful,” she added. “To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney’s office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial.”