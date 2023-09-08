Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Wrote Letters in Support of Danny Masterson & Praised His ‘Exceptional Character’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were among 50 people who wrote letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo in support of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced in his rape trial, according to Good Morning America. The two actors had both co-starred with Danny throughout the popular sitcom That 70s Show. Both Mila and Ashton recounted their history with Danny and spoke about the positive aspects of his character.

The letters were also published by journalist Tony Ortega on his Substack. In her letter, Mila referred to Danny as an “older brother figure.” She and her husband also praised his abilities as a father, while speaking about other positive qualities. “His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally,” she wrote. “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him.”

Ashton’s letter said that his The Ranch co-star was a “positive influence” on him, and he referred to Danny as a “role model.” Both he and Mila spoke about Danny’s stance against drug use. Ashton also shared an anecdote about a time he saw Danny defend a woman who was being berated in a pizza parlor. He also highlighted his philanthropic work for firefighters. “Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hard-working,” he wrote, according to the journalist. ” I can honestly say that no matter where we were, or who we were with, I never saw my friend be anything other than the guy I have described.”

Ashton concluded his letter by asking the judge to consider his statement. “While I’m aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing,” he wrote. “I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for comment.

Danny was found guilty of two counts of rape following a lengthy trial in May. He was given a 15-year sentence for each of his charges on Thursday, Sep. 7. Following the sentencing, the actor’s attorney told reporters that she would challenge the verdict. She said that Danny “did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted.” She also explained that his legal team is “confident that these convictions will be overturned.”

Ashton had spoken briefly about the charges brought against Danny in a January interview with Esquire. He said he hoped for the actor “to be found innocent of the charges brought against him,” but he also noted that he was unsure of what the answer was. “I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused. And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment,” he told the outlet.