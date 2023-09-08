Danny Masterson’s Attorney Challenges Jury’s ‘Errors,’ Is ‘Confident’ Conviction Can Be Overturned

Image Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson‘s attorney challenged the jury’s verdict that sentenced the That ’70s Show actor to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.

“The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence,” Shawn Holley told reporters in a video shared by Deadline on September 7. “And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes, they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.”

Shawn then claimed that Danny, 47, “did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted” and emphasized that his legal team includes the “best and the brightest” lawyers. She also noted they “are confident that these convictions will be overturned” because the legal team has “identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues, which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts.”

Danny was sentenced earlier that day after being found guilty of two counts of rape. Danny was given 15 years to life on each charge. Judge Charlaine Olmedo addressed Danny in the courtroom afterward, telling him that he is “not the victim here.”

“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice,” the judge said. “Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

On May 31, Danny was found guilty after his initial trial had begun in October 2022. In November of that year, the jury was not able to reach “a unanimous decision on any of the counts,” they told the judge at the time. Danny faced three rape charges, and the third count resulted in a deadlock for the jury.

Throughout the entire trial, the former Men at Work actor claimed he is innocent of the charges. Danny’s wife, Bijou Phillips, has stood by his side, including at his recent sentencing hearing.

The three Jane Does who came forward against him read impact statements in front of the courtroom. Jane Doe 2 delivered a powerful statement in front of Danny, telling him, “Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed, and extremely violent. The world is safer with you behind bars,” according to Pop Culture.