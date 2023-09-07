Leah Remini Reacts To Danny Masterson Sentencing: ‘I Am Relieved’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock / LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Leah Remini, 53, slammed the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson, 47, hours after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape on Sept. 7. The King of Queens alum took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a lengthy note in reaction to the That 70’s Show actor’s official sentence. “Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation was a surreal experience,” her open letter began.

“Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them,” Leah went on. “For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige.”

The 53-year-old then claimed that the organization covered up Danny’s crimes. “Scientology managed to cover up Danny’s crimes with the help of its intelligence agency, the Office of Special Affairs, top ‘church’ officials like Kirsten Caetano Pedersen and Julian Swartz, its network of media-hungry unethical attorneys, private investigators, agents, and civilian Scientologists who engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence,” she added.

After the sentencing, Leah expressed her relief for the outcome of the lengthy trial. “I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status,” she went on to write. “Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.”

Leah, who is a former member of the Church, further slammed Scientology for their alleged harassment of the victims. “These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement,” she continued. “I will always remind the public that in Scientology if you report another Scientologist to law enforcement, you are committing a high crime. The consequences of such a high crime are devastating: you will lose everything you’ve ever known, from your family to your friends to your job.”

The New York native concluded her statement by applauding the victims and praising the justice system for the outcome of the sentencing. “The women who survived Danny’s predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful,” Leah wrote. “To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney’s office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial.”

Danny was sentenced to three decades behind bars after he was convicted for raping two women more than 20 years ago, as reported by NBC News. The Ranch alum’s wife, Bijou Phillips, 43, was inside the courtroom when Danny was sentenced and reportedly broke down in tears, per the BBC. The blonde beauty and her husband got married in 2011 and share one daughter, Fianna Francis, born in 2014.