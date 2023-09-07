Danny Masterson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About the Actor’s Only Child

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson is an actor, most known for his work on ‘That 70s Show.’

He’s been married to Bijou Phillips since 2011. They have one daughter, Fianna Francis, born in 2014.

In Sep. 2023, Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty on two charges of rape.

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after he was convicted on two counts of rape, on Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023. The That 70s Show star, 47, had maintained his innocence throughout a trial, where three women accused him of rape, and he was found guilty in May 2023.

Danny’s wife Bijou Phillips was by his side for the whole trial, and she has publicly supported her husband on many occasions. The couple have been married since 2011, and they have one daughter Fianna Francis, 9. Following the news of Danny’s sentencing, here’s everything to know about his daughter.

Fianna Was Born on Valentine’s Day 2014

Danny and Bijou welcomed Fianna three years after their marriage began. She has a very memorable birthday, as she was born on February 14, she’s a “Valentine Baby.” The Ranch actor often shared photos of his baby girl on Instagram over the years. When she celebrated her fifth birthday, he called her his “#1 roaddawg for life.”

His most recent birthday post for his daughter came in 2021, when he shared a photo of her leaping into his arms. “Happy bday bestest of best friends,” he wrote at the time.

Danny Often Shared Photos of Her on Social Media

While Danny has not posted on his Instagram since October 2022, he often posted cute photos of Fianna and showed how much he loved his daughter. He would regularly post updates about her and share photos of the two of them playing. In fact, his last post was a family selfie with Bijou, Fianna, and their dog. “After a long two days in LA it’s coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that makes a boy smile,” he wrote in the caption.

His Nickname for Her Is ‘Muppet’

So many parents have nicknames for their children, and Danny revealed that he occasionally called his daughter “Muppet” in a September 2020 photo. He shared a picture of her making banana bread, and in the caption, he complimented her baking skills, while referring to her as “Muppet.”

She Has Helped Her Dad With House Chores

As mentioned above, Danny was happy to see his daughter’s baking skills develop, but she also would occasionally give him a hand with other chores around the house. He revealed that she helped him build a deck in a December 2020 post. “Xmas eve deck building,” he wrote. “Weirdly my crew kept talking back to me.”