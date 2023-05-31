Danny Masterson Convicted On Two Counts of Forcible Rape & Faces Life In Prison

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, 46, has been accused of rape by several women, and after a tedious trial that began on Oct. 11, the jury has finally reached a verdict. Danny was convicted Wednesday, May 31 on two counts of forcible rape, with the jury deadlocking on a verdict on a third rape charge. The vote was 8-4 in favor of conviction, according to Variety. Now, Masterson faces a potential sentence of 30 years to life in prison on the two charges the jury could agree on. After the clerk read the guilty verdicts, there was reportedly an audible gasp from Masterson’s family seated in the audience, according to Variety.

Prior to the final verdict, the jury had said that they could not reach a verdict on Nov. 18. They told Judge Charlaine Olmedo via a note that the jury was, “unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts,” according to Variety. It is important to note that, the jury was in deliberations for three days when they finally revealed they could not reach a unanimous decision.

A total of three rape charges were brought against the disgraced actor, and he could face up to 45 years in prison. Danny’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology was also included in the trial, but the judge made it clear on Oct. 18 that she did not want that to be the center of the trial. “I understand these witnesses’ lives may have been completely inundated with Scientology. This trial is not going to be inundated with Scientology,” Judge Olmedo said during a break, via Variety.

Danny was first accused of sexual assault by three women in 2017, and two years later, the women filed a lawsuit against him. Notably, in 2020, Danny was arrested on three charges of rape from cases from 2003. He also attempted to move for the cases to be thrown out, but was not successful.

In 2004, Danny began dating Hostel II actress Bijou Phillips. After getting engaged in 2009, they officially tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed a daughter three years later. Together ever since, Bijou has stood by Danny throughout the allegations.