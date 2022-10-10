Danny Masterson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Bijou Phillips & Their Marriage Amid Rape Charges & Trial

Bijou Phillips is the daughter of musician John Phillips and actress/model Genevieve Waite .

As Danny Masterson, 46, heads to trial over multiple rape charges, he has the support of his wife of over 10 years, Bijou Phillips, 42. Bijou has not wavered in her loyalty to the That 70s Show actor, who is facing three charges of forcible rape with a possible sentence of 45 years to life in prison. The couple, who are both Scientologists, will likely show a united front when the trial begins with jury selection on October 11. Interestingly, Bijou also has a history of alleged abuse from her time working in Hollywood. Here’s everything you need to know about Bijou and her marriage to Danny.

Bijou has two famous parents.

Bijou is the daughter of musician John Phillips and actress/singer/model Genevieve Waite. John was the lead vocalist of the Mamas & the Papas. He died in March 2001. Genevieve was from South Africa and played the title character in the 1968 film Joanna. She died in May 2019.

Bijou was named after the song “My Petite Bijou” by Lambert, Hendricks, & Ross. Her parents split up when she was young and ended up foster care since John and Genevieve were found to be unfit to care for her. John eventually won custody of Bijou when she was in third grade and she moved in with him in Long Island.

Bijou has one brother, Tamerlane Phillips. She has three half-siblings, Mackenzie Phillips, 62, Jeffrey Phillips, and Chynna Phillips, 54. Mackenzie and Jeffrey are John’s children from his first marriage to Susan Adams. Chynna is John’s daughter from his second marriage to Michelle Phillips. Chynna is a member of the Wilson Phillips pop group with Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson.

She’s a musician and actress.

Bijou followed in her parents’ footsteps and pursued a career in Hollywood. She released her debut studio album I’d Rather Eat Glass in 1999. She’s appeared in films like Almost Famous, The Door in the Floor, Hostel: Part II, and Choke. Her most notable television gig was a recurring role in the Fox sitcom Raising Hope from 2010 to 2013. Bijou did modeling for Calvin Klein and other advertising campaigns before she pursued acting and singing full-time.

She’s been accused of abuse.

Bijou was accused of shaming and assaulting Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese on the set of Bully in November 2017. Daniel claimed in a Facebook post that Bijou “body shamed” him and “ridiculed” the actor for being gay. He also alleged that Bijou “physically assaulted” him on set by twisting his nipple and kicking him in the back of the head. Bijou apologized for her actions in a statement to TMZ. “I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad,” she said. “I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.” Daniel accepted Bijou’s apology on Twitter and said he forgives her “because I don’t know her private story either.”

Also in Nov. 2017, The Princess Diaries actress Heather Matarazzo told Daniel on a podcast that she was also allegedly physically attacked by Bijou before they began filming Hostel: Part II. Heather reportedly claimed that Bijou threw her against the wall and then “choked” her for almost 20 seconds, according to reports at the time. Heather referred to the alleged incident as one of the most “horrifying moments” in her life.

Bijou and Danny started dating in 2004.

Bijou and Danny met at a poker tournament in Las Vegas in 2004. While dating, they starred in two movies together in 2009, Made for Each Other and The Bridge to Nowhere. They also shared the screen on an episode of Raising Hope. Bijou and Danny got engaged in March 2011 after seven years of dating.

They got married and have one daughter.

Bijou and Danny tied the knot on October 18, 2011 at a private castle in Ireland. They said “I do” in front of family and friends including Danny’s brother Chris Masterson who was the best man, according to People. Bijou reportedly wore a custom Zac Posen gown on her wedding day. Less than three years later, Bijou gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Fiona, on Feb. 14, 2014. They announced the news on Instagram at the time, with Danny sharing a photo of his baby girl sleeping on his stomach. “Hello friends. Beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson!” The Ranch star wrote in his caption. “Mom and baby are doing amazing. You can all refer to me as dj dadpants from now on.”

Bijou has stood by Danny amidst rape allegations.

Bijou has defended Danny who has been accused of rape by three different women. He’s denied all the allegations. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Danny’s attorney Thomas Mesereau said in a statement to HollywoodLife in June 2020. At the time, Bijou deleted her IG account on June 17, 2020 following the D.A.’s charges against her husband. She’s revived her account but has comments limited and has no pictures of Danny on her feed.

Danny’s trial begins with jury selection October 11. Danny is a Scientologist, as are the three rape accusers, so the Church of Scientology is expected to play a role in the trial which should last for about a month. The three women have all accused Danny of rape in separate incidents that all allegedly occurred in the early 2000s. Danny has denied the allegations and said that he looked forward to clearing his name.