Bijou Philips Family: Everything to Know About Actress’s Family Amid Danny Masterson Sentencing

Image Credit: Sipa/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips, 43, and her husband, Danny Masterson, 47, have dominated the headlines amid his recent sentencing. The That 70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years to life after he was found guilty of two counts of rape in Sept. 2023. “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said to him at the time of the sentencing, per Variety.

Danny and his wife have been married since 2011 and share one daughter, Fiona, 9. Most recently, on Sept. 14, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Bijou has “no plans” to end her marriage despite Danny’s sentencing. “She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” they told the mag. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.” Amid the news, below is everything to know about Bijou’s famous family!

Bijou Phillips’ Dad, John Phillips

John Phillips is Bijou’s late father who died in 2001 at the age of 67. Her father was famous many years ahead of his daughter’s own fame, as he was known as the lead singer for the Mamas & the Papas. Some of the band’s most known songs include “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”, “California Dreamin'”, “Go Where You Wanna Go,” and others. Throughout his career, John went on to earn four Grammy nominations, including one win.

Her Mom, Genevieve Waite

Not only was Bijou’s dad’s famous, but her mother, Genevieve Waite, was too! Genevieve was an actress and singer who died in May 2019 at the age of 71. “She was a beautiful soul and born from another planet,” Bijou said of her mom at the time of her death. “Her ideas, her songs, her voice and her heartbeat [were] to a beautiful African rhythm no one else had, and I am so thankful she was able to share it.”

John and Genevieve were married from 1972–1985 and welcomed two kids together, including one of Bijou’s brothers. Some of her work in film included Joanna, Myra Breckinridge, Move, and more. She also was known for being the muse to Richard Avedon who featured her in Vogue on numerous occasions.

Bijou Phillips’ Sister, Mackenzie Phillips

Mackenzie Phillips (b. 1959) is Bijou’s oldest sister. The 63-year-old was born to John and his first wife, Suzy Phillips-January. Mackenzie went on to follow in her dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment. She is known for her work as an actress and singer. Some of her work in film and TV include One Day at a Time, So Weird, American Graffiti, Orange Is the New Black, and more. She has been married three times including to Jeff Sessler, Shane Fontayne, and her now-husband, Keith Levenson.

Years following her dad’s death, Mackenzie released a memoir titled, High on Arrival, and revealed shocking details about her intimate relationship with her father, per CBS. “There are loving and painful memories of the f*****-up family I wouldn’t trade for the world. There are lost memories — conversations and chronologies I wish I could remember — and events I know my whole being wants to erase forever,” she penned in the book at the time.

Her Sister, Chynna Phillips

Bijou’s other sister is singer and actress Chynna Phillips (b. 1968). The blonde beauty was born to John and his third wife, Michelle Phillips. Some of the 55-year-old’s work includes appearances in Bye Bye Birdie, The Invisible Kid, Bridesmaids, and more. The starlet has been married to actor William Baldwin since 1995 and they share three kids.

Most recently, Chynna came under fire after she shared a post about “prayer” following Danny’s sentencing on Sept. 11, 2023, as reported by US Weekly. She reportedly shared a since-deleted quote via Instagram that read: “If you don’t feel like Praying, force it. Because something is also forcing you not to pray.” She captioned the post “#Yep.”

Bijou’s Brothers Tamerlane Phillips and Jeffrey Phillips

Bijou not only has two sisters, but she also has two brothers! Her eldest brother, Jeffrey Phillips, was born in 1957 to both John and Suzy. Jeffrey and Mackenzie are full siblings, unlike their other siblings who are mostly half-siblings. Bijou’s youngest brother, Tamerlane Phillips, was born in 1971 to John and Genevieve, making him her only full brother. Both of John’s only sons are credit as actors per IMDb.