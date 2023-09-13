Bijou Phillips Has ‘No Plans’ to Divorce Danny Masterson After Prison Sentencing

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips, 43, is planning on staying married to Danny Masterson, 47, despite his long prison sentencing. The actress, who married the actor in 2011, has been “distraught” ever since he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape last week, but wants to stay by his side through it all, according to PEOPLE. The outlet also reported that since the day of the sentencing, she’s been “surrounded by family and friends” who have been helping her to cope.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” a source told the outlet. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

“She is in touch with his lawyer,” the insider added. “They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful.”

Bijou was present in the courtroom when Danny was sentenced. The former That ’70s Show star reportedly blew a kiss to her before being taken away to prison, and she was sitting down with other family members. The doting wife was photographed leaving the Los Angeles courthouse after the sentencing, and looked visibly upset as she hid her eyes behind sunglasses.

Danny was first convicted on two counts of rape back in May. Shortly after the conviction, a source told PEOPLE that Bijou was “shocked and devastated” by the outcome of the trial. “She wasn’t prepared for the verdict,” the insider claimed. “She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.”

Bijou and Danny share one daughter, Fianna Francis, 9, together. She was born on Valentine’s Day in 2014, and the proud parents have shared various photos of her on social media over the years. Danny’s last Instagram post before his trial and sentencing included a photo of him happily posing with Bijou and Fianna. “After a long two days in LA it’s coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that makes a boy smile,” he wrote in the caption.