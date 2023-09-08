Danny Masterson Under ‘Constant Surveillance’ in Jail for Signs of ‘Mental Distress’ After 30-Year Sentence: Report

Image Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Danny Masterson, 47, has sparked concerns over his mental health after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources reportedly told the outlet in a September 8 report that the That ’70s Show actor is under “constant surveillance” 24 hours a day in jail. The sources claimed that deputies check on Danny in his cell “every 30 minutes” to make sure that he’s “safe.” TMZ reported that if Danny shows signs of “mental distress,” he’ll have to take a mental health exam right away. Danny is reportedly in jail waiting to be transferred to a California state prison where he’ll serve his full sentence, per TMZ.

Danny’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, told TMZ that Danny “is mentally strong and feels confident his conviction will be overturned on appeal.” After Danny received his lengthy prison sentence on Sept. 7, his lawyer challenged the jury’s “errors” in their verdict and told reporters that her legal team is going to fight the case.

“The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence,” Shawn said. “Though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes, they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.”

Danny was previously found guilty for the two counts of rape in May 2023. The incidents occurred over two decades ago in 2003. Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Danny for 15 years to life on each of the two charges and he will serve the terms consecutively.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” the judge told Danny in court on Sept. 7, per Variety. “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Olmedo also said.

Danny claimed he is innocent of the charges throughout his entire trial. Danny’s wife, Bijou Phillips, has stood by his side, including at his recent sentencing hearing. Danny originally faced three charges of forcible rape and up to 45 years to life in prison.