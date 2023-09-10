Christina Ricci Seemingly Calls Out Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis For Danny Masterson Support

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci, 43, recently seemed to share her opinion about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis‘ support of their former That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson after he was found guilty on two counts of rape. The married couple shared an apology video on Saturday, after it was revealed they were two of 50 people who wrote letters asking the judge in the case to give Danny a more lenient sentencing. Shortly after the clip was posted, Christina posted a message of her own that appeared to be a direct response to their post.

“So sometimes people we loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime,” the Casper star wrote in the message, which was posted to her Instagram story.

“People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers,” she continued. “It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance.”

“Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me but have been proven to be abusers privately,” she also added. “I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction,” she concluded.

Christina’s message sparked a lot of support and praise all over social media. Although she didn’t mention their names, Ashton and Kutcher explained that they wrote their letters on behalf of Danny after his family asked them to, in the video they shared. They also said the letters represented “the person that we knew for 25 years” and added that they “support victims.”

Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which includes 15 years for each charge, earlier this week, after being found guilty of rape in May. His family, including his wife Bijou Phillips, were present in the courtroom at the time of the sentencing, and Judge Charlaine Olmedo made a stern speech. “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” she said.