Ashton Kutcher Reflects On ‘Painful’ Loss When Ex-Wife Demi Moore Suffered Late-Term Miscarriage

Ashton Kutcher, 44, rarely talks about his ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, who revealed that Ashton cheated on her in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. But Ashton finally discussed the relationship, including Demi’s late-term miscarriage that she suffered shortly after the pair started dating, in a new interview with Esquire. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” the Your Place Or Mine star said. “Everyone deals with that in different ways,” he added.

Ashton had no children of his own before dating Demi. But after they got married, Ashton became a stepfather to Demi and her ex-husband Bruce Willis‘ three daughters, including Rumer Willis. “I love kids,” Ashton told Esquire. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible,” he said, referencing Demi’s tragic pregnancy loss that occurred six months in. “For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

Demi previously revealed in her memoir that Ashton intended to name their daughter Chaplin Ray. The couple eventually got married in 2005, but after Ashton cheated on Demi, who struggled with drug abuse at the time, they got divorced in 2013. Ashton said in the Esquire interview, “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale f****** failure. You failed at marriage.”

Ashton and Demi lived separate lives post-divorce, but their relationship was brought back into the spotlight in 2019 thanks to Demi’s memoir. Ashton admitted to Esquire that he “was f****** pissed” about what the Ghost star wrote in the book, including alleged threesomes. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,” Ashton explained. “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm.”

Ashton now has two children with his wife Mila Kunis, 39. The couple worked together on That ’70s Show, but they didn’t start dating until after Ashton’s divorce. They got married in 2015 and went on to welcome daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.