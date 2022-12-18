Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Go Holiday Shopping With Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6: Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are parenting champs! The gorgeous Hollywood couple stepped out in Los Angeles for some last-minute holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 17, and brought along their adorable daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, to share in the adventure. The Just Married star, 45, bundled up in a hoodie and winter cap a tee and jeans as he carried Dmitri, while the Black Swan actress, 39, rocked a red puffer jacket while holding Wyatt’s hand.

The fun family outing comes as Ashton and Mila — who met on the set of That 70s Show in 1998 but didn’t become romantically involved until 2015 — recently reprised their characters of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart for the upcoming spinoff That 90s Show. “Mila and I were contemplating it,” Ashton told Variety of filming for the new series. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Speaking with ET, he added, “It was super nostalgic and really odd. Like, going back into the basement, just going back on to the set was like, weird. And then being around everyone, it’s… bizarre.”

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama are joining Ashton and Mila in guest appearances for the spin-off, which follow Eric (Topher) and Donna’s (Laura) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer. Also returning as hilarious parents Red and Kitty are Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. The gang of newcomers playing Leia’s peers are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

“It’s really funny,” Ashton told Variety. “The new cast is phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, Ashton and Mila recently announced that they would match up to $3 million in donations to relief funds for Mila’s home country of Ukraine, which is suffering immensely under Russia’s invasion. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” the couple said in an Instagram video post. “Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.”