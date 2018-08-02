Mila Kunis Stands Up For Ashton Kutcher Falling In Love With 41-Year-Old Demi Moore At 25

Mila Kunis doesn’t mind that she ‘married a divorcée.’ In a recent interview, the actress stood up for husband Ashton Kutcher and his past relationship with Demi Moore, who is 15 years his senior.

“They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life,” the Spy Who Dumped Me star, 34, said. “Yeah, he was younger, but he loved those kids.” Mila also added that Ashton, 40, still keeps in touch with Demi’s children, Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Willis, 24. Ashton was 25 when he met Demi, who was 41 at the time.

Mila also opened up about how she and her That 70s Show costar started their romance. Around 2012, she checked him out at an award show without even realizing who he was. “I was looking around, and there was a really beautiful man from the back,” she recalled in the interview. “I was literally like, ‘Oh, he’s kinda hot.’ …And then he turned around, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Kutch.’ I thought it was the weirdest thing that I was checking this guy out, and it was someone that I had known forever.”

But instead of dating right away, the couple began hooking up, which coincidentally echoed the plots of the movies they were each working on at the time. “I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she said. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. Ok, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.” The pair married in July 2015, and share two children together, Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1.