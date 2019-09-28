Mila Kunis: Why She Refuses To Read Demi Moore’s Book & ‘Can’t Wait For It To Go Away’

Demi Moore’s tell-all memoir delves into her 8-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher, including threesomes, drug use and infidelity.

Demi Moore‘s memoir Inside Out is filled with shocking details about the 56-year-old’s life, including her marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, 41. Since Ashton’s split from Demi, he has moved on with Mila Kunis — and Mila wants “nothing to do” with Demi’s book. “Mila doesn’t want to talk about what is in the book and anything else that might be revealed. She doesn’t want Family Guy to bring it up in any jokes, she wants to wash herself clean from anything Demi,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Mila and Ashton tied the knot in 2015 — two years after his split with Demi — but the pair knew each other for years as co-stars on That ’70s Show. During the show’s run, Mila was primarily involved with ex-Macaulay Culkin. “Most of her [Mila’s] life has been with Ashton and knowing him both as a friend and romantically. She is a very private person, the reason we never heard anything about her relationship with Macaulay Culkin is because she doesn’t like talking about her relationships and spilling details,” the source continues. “It’s something sacred and special for her, so for Demi to spill all these details is really frustrating for Mila. She wants to steer clear from it all and can’t wait for it to go away.”

While Demi and Ashton headlines have been dominating gossip news for weeks, the Bad Moms star, understandably, doesn’t plan to read the book. “Mila has her hands full with two small children, a busy career, and her only other obligation is being a supportive, loving wife to Ashton,” a second insider adds, referencing Mila and Ashton’s kids: Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2. “They have a different kind of bond that she knows Ashton never had with Demi and nothing, especially a salacious book about the past, is going to break them up.” Though Ashton and Demi appeared to be happily married for eight years, Demi’s book revealed Ashton cheated with several women, and that the two were also pregnant for six-months before Demi miscarried. Ashton has yet to comment publicly, but seemingly reacted by tweeting that he was going to post something “snarky” but added “I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

“Mila has no plan or interest in reading Demi’s book, that’s the last thing she’ll be doing. She’s hoping that it will soon fade to the background and people will move on,” a third insider confirms. “Everyone in her circle is well aware that this is touchy topic so her friends are pretty much avoiding bringing it up.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Mila’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back as of publishing time.