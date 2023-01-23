Shailene Woodley Goes Topless For ‘Porter’ & Reveals Days After Aaron Rodgers Split Were ‘Darkest’ Of Her Life

Shailene Woodley, 31, had a hard time after her breakup with ex-fiance Aaron Rodgers, 39, last year. Shailene was filming her upcoming Showtime series Three Women at the time and told Porter magazine, in an interview published January 23, how she struggled after the relationship ended for good. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was shitty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months,” she said.

Shailene, who split from the NFL superstar for the final time in April 2022, after the pair briefly reconciled, explained that her job helped her cope with being newly-single. “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character,” the Big Little Lies star said.

Shailene opened up about the breakup as the cover star for Porter‘s new issue. The actress wore nothing but a white button-up shirt in the cover photo for the story. Shailene also went topless with a black blazer, a denim skirt, and knee-high black boots. She seems to be in such higher spirits now than when she was freshly out of her relationship with Aaron.

Shailene started dating the Green Bay Packers QB in 2020 and eventually they got engaged. They split for the first time in Feb. 2022 but they quickly got back together to give it another try. Before their final split, a told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things were still a bit rocky between the pair at the time.

“They called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at,” our source explained last March. “In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels like they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules because he wants her back.”

After Aaron and Shailene split for good in April, a source told E! News, “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Aaron never publicly addressed his breakup with Shailene. In fact, he publicly gushed over her in various interviews and even on social media after the split reports surfaced. Earlier this month, news broke that the football star was now dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of one of the owners Milwaukee Bucks. Aaron and Mallory were facing relationship rumors after sitting courtside at basketball games on a number of occasions, before their romance was confirmed via online reports.