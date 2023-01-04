Paulina Porizkova Poses Topless In String Bikini to Celebrate 2023: ‘I Have Nothing To Hide’

Paulina Porizkova, 57, is embracing her body and the new year. The gorgeous model shared a brand new Instagram photo of herself posing topless with black bikini bottoms as she stood near a floor-length window and looked outside. She added a caption about her reason for the post and admitted she has “nothing to hide.”

The New Year is yawning wide open. I’m greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide,” she wrote. “I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought.”

“All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It’s what keeps me standing tall and proud – even when undressed.” The beauty also added the hashtags, “#betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride #betterontheinside.”

Once her post went public, her followers commented with encouraging responses. “Beautiful and raw inside out ❤️ I have so much love for you @paulinaporizkov thanks for being vulnerable and always being your true self all the time, inspires me in so many different ways and I hope you never change ❤️,” one inspired fan wrote. “Everything about this is beautiful,” another shared while others called her “incredible.”

Paulina’s latest post comes two weeks after she shared a similar photo of herself on a beach. She was topless and wore only bikini bottoms as she put one of her hands over her chest while the other held a yellow sun hat. She added a thoughtful caption that photo as well.

“Four years ago, I was on a vacation with friends in St Maarten. We were lounging on the beach, and I brought up the topic of superpowers,” she wrote. “What were our real life superpowers? What did we think of our own and those of each other?” She went on to explain that after taking a dip in the ocean, she came back on the sand and her girlfriends had something to share. “We nailed your superpower,” they exclaimed. “You make other women feel beautiful.”