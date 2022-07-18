Paulina Porizkova, 57, Hits the Beach In Hot Pink Bikini During Costa Rica Vacation

Paulina Porizkova is living her best life on vacation in Costa Rica. The 57-year-old Swedish model posted an Instagram photo on July 17 of herself rocking a pink two-piece bikini on the beach. Paulina smiled and walked towards the camera in front of the gorgeous beach and ocean backdrop. She proudly flaunted her thin body that she’s clearly worked very hard to maintain!

Paulina wrote in her caption, “One last bikini shot – and of course, camera work by girlfriend.😂 It’s been a wonderful week in Costa Rica, filled with sun, jungle, ocean, pool, long dinners, lots of books read, and of course, the antics of George the monkey.” Her post also featured a video of ants all over her friend’s room at the resort they stayed at. She elaborated more on that incident in the rest of her caption.

“We also had some run-ins with the perhaps less fun, but still interesting parts of nature when my girlfriends room was invaded by the ‘cleaning ants,’ ” Paulina said. “They literally flooded her room, bed, luggage, in short, EVERYTHING, one morning. They carried out every speck of dead insects, and four hours later, they were gone as if they had never existed. I left them a tip in cash😉.”

Although they dealt with an ant infestation on the trip, Paulina still thanked the luxury villa rental for “another unforgettable vacation.” The gorgeous model also said that she’s “almost ready to face real life again” now that her trip is over.

Paulina is always keeping her followers up to date during her vacations with plenty of beachside bikini photos. On April 29, the former America’s Next Top Model judge publicly responded to someone who dissed one of her bikini posts. The commenter slammed Paulina for continuing to post bikini photos “at [her] age,” and told her that it must be hard for her to be getting “old and ugly.”

After posting her response, which went viral on Twitter, Paulina was flooded with loving comments from her fans who commended the superstar for embracing her body. Paulina’s kept up with the bikini posts since then, proving that she never lets the haters get to her!