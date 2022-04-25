Paulina Porizkova, 57, Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini For Sexy New Selfie: See Photo

Paulina Porizkova has the most impressive bikini bod in a new Instagram photo! In the pic shared on Sunday, the Czechoslovak-born Swedish–American model — who recently turned 57 — showed off her stunning physique in a tiny blue bikini. She also shared how she was “ready for the hot tub,” considering the grueling challenges of her CBS reality show Beyond the Edge where nine celeb contestants take on physical tasks while living in the Panamanian jungle.

“I haven’t been able to walk properly for months,” the model captioned her post. “After a week of trying to figure out the culprits and working out and eating healthy, I think I’m back on track.”

“I count myself as incredibly lucky to have been able to do this, and very grateful indeed,” the former America’s Next Top Model judge continued. “It will take some physical work on my part to regain flexibility, but now I know what to do. We all only have one body, an amazing a magical creation- we need to treat it well so it can keep carrying our inimitable souls.”

View Related Gallery Paulina Porizkova: See Photos Of The Gorgeous Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Bloomberg 50, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2017 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock (11875500tj) Aaron Sorkin (L) and Paulina Porizkova arrive on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2021

Paulina often shares not just her gorgeous beauty and style in her Instagram pics, but also her deepest thoughts and feelings about beauty standards, current events, aging, and more. In one post from a few weeks back, she shared a smiling selfie on her birthday, celebrating getting older. “Age is in fact a number, the number of years we have been fortunate enough to be here to sample everything life has to offer,” she began in the caption.

She continued, “The number of years we have had to improve ourselves and by extension, the lives of those around us. Getting older is truly a wondrous thing- and none of us, ever, should be anything but proud of our number.”

Related Link Related: Elon Musk: 5 Things To Know About The Tesla CEO Who Just Bought Twitter

Paulina has long been an advocate for women of all ages to embrace their sexiness. Whether getting ready for a night out, rocking lingerie just for herself, or ‘pondering life’ by the beach, she seems to never shy away from owning what she’s got and encouraging others to do the same.