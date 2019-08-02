Meryl Streep is an Oscar-winning actress, but now she’s a techno star thanks to her gut wrenching scream from ‘Big Little Lies.’ We’ve got King Princess’ ‘Mary-Luiz ‘(Plz Plz) feat. Meryl Streep.’

Is there anything Meryl Streep can’t do? Thanks to her Mary Louise Wright’s top of her lungs scream in pain for the loss of son Perry in the opening episode of Big Little Lies season two, the 70-year-old actress is now a techno star. Music artist King Princess — real name Mikaela Straus — has sampled that moment of guttural agony and used it in her newest song. It’s called “Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz) feat. Meryl Streep” and it’s quite a banger.

King Princess — who is signed to Mark Ronson‘s Zelig records — dropped the track on July 29. She wrote on Twitter “This is a track very close to my heart and puss. Thank you to skylar and logan for additional prod and good vibes in the studio all around. Special thanks to henry for the gik and the gak. Thank you to @ the real Meryl Streep for the feature.”

In the scene from the show, Mary Louise is having dinner with daughter in law Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and talks about the pain of losing her only son. She describes to Celeste and her twin son Max and Josh how “I just wanted to scream” over the agony of Perry’s death. “So you know what I did? I screamed. Do you want to hear it?” and proceeded to let out a bottom of her gut eight second howl of pain. That line is sampled along with Celeste telling her “Mary Louise, please!” as she was scaring the kids.

Along with various samplings of the scream, Meryl’s line “We should scream and beat our breasts and tear our hair. Don’t you feel angry?” is sampled, with the last sentence repeated several times. Even the artwork for the song is a buzzy blue graphic version of Meryl’s Mary Louise, with her oval shaped glasses and blunt cut bob ready to start screaming.