Madonna, 64, Rocks Black Lingerie Underneath Blazer Dress For Art Basel Appearance: Photo

Madonna looked super hot during the Miami soiree. The party was in celebration of her 'Sex' book and its 30th anniversary.

December 2, 2022 12:39PM EST
Us Singer Madonna Performs During the Halftime Show of Super Bowl Xlvi at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Indiana Usa 05 February 2012 the Super Bowl is Annual Championship of the National Football League United States Indianapolis Usa American Football Super Bowl Xlvi - Feb 2012
Miami, FL - Pop icon Madonna stuns as she steps out in a risqué black lace ensemble and edgy orange braids for a night of partying on South Beach. The youthful looking 64-year-old trendsetter proves she can party with the best of them as she is seen attending an after party with her daughter Lourdes Leon during Art Basel. The event was set in honor of Madonna. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 WEARING GIVENCHY
Image Credit: MEGA / BACKGRID

Still a total sex symbol! Madonna was super sultry during Art Basel in Miami on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The 64-year-old songstress made sure she was the center of attention at a VIP party hosted at a beachfront venue by Saint Laurent in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 coffee table book, Sex.

Madonna sizzled during a party at Art Basel Miami on Thursday, Dec. 1. (MEGA / BACKGRID)

Proving she was still as edgy as the day the risquè book came out, Madonna walked into the gallery carrying a riding crop and wearing an ultra-sexy outfit. She looked like she owned the place in a thigh-skimming black blazer dress that put her legs front and center. Fishnets and pumps continued to show off her stems.

Underneath her blazer, a plunging black lace corset revealed Madonna’s cleavage. She layered on the diamonds, adding tons of sparkling necklaces along with a frosty diamond grill covering her smile.

Madonna traded her usually blonde locks for some long, auburn braids, which she complemented with skinny, bleached brows. Playing up her natural glow, the star added some bronzer and shimmering eyeshadow.

The event was certainly a star-packed affair. Not only did Madge’s daughter Lourdes Leon join the fun, but the star’s ex-boyfriend Tony Ward was also present. Lourdes embraced her mom’s style, opting for a fuzzy crop top and a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Madonna marked the release of Sex back in Oct. Reflecting on the book’s impact in an Instagram statement, she told fans, “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the Bay City, Michigan went on. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.

She pointed out how her work paved the way for modern artists, writing, “Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b******.”

