Madonna, 64, Rocks Black Lingerie Underneath Blazer Dress For Art Basel Appearance: Photo

Still a total sex symbol! Madonna was super sultry during Art Basel in Miami on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The 64-year-old songstress made sure she was the center of attention at a VIP party hosted at a beachfront venue by Saint Laurent in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 coffee table book, Sex.

Proving she was still as edgy as the day the risquè book came out, Madonna walked into the gallery carrying a riding crop and wearing an ultra-sexy outfit. She looked like she owned the place in a thigh-skimming black blazer dress that put her legs front and center. Fishnets and pumps continued to show off her stems.

Underneath her blazer, a plunging black lace corset revealed Madonna’s cleavage. She layered on the diamonds, adding tons of sparkling necklaces along with a frosty diamond grill covering her smile.

Madonna traded her usually blonde locks for some long, auburn braids, which she complemented with skinny, bleached brows. Playing up her natural glow, the star added some bronzer and shimmering eyeshadow.

The event was certainly a star-packed affair. Not only did Madge’s daughter Lourdes Leon join the fun, but the star’s ex-boyfriend Tony Ward was also present. Lourdes embraced her mom’s style, opting for a fuzzy crop top and a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Madonna marked the release of Sex back in Oct. Reflecting on the book’s impact in an Instagram statement, she told fans, “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way.”

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the Bay City, Michigan went on. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.

She pointed out how her work paved the way for modern artists, writing, “Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b******.”