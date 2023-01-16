Todd & Julie Chrisley Pictured Running Errands One Day Before Reporting To Prison: Photos

Business as usual! Reality TV personalities Todd, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 50, were seen running errands in Tennessee on Monday, just one day before they are to report to prison to begin serving their 12 and seven-year sentences (see PHOTOS HERE). Julie was pictured at a local Publix market with her daughter, Savannah, 25, in an all-black velvet tracksuit and Nike sneakers. The mom-of-three loaded up her shopping cart with sodas, ginger ale, laundry detergent, and more to seemingly stock up for the week.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch was spotted keeping busy as well, however, Todd was pictured at the post office solo on Monday. While running his errand, the 53-year-old wore a black-and-white striped long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Todd appeared serious while carrying his phone in hand and walking back to his car after completing his task. Later, The Daily Mail reported that the celebrity couple was spotted driving off together and “appeared tense.”

As mentioned above, Todd and his wife’s outing comes just one day before they are set to begin serving their respective prison sentences on Jan. 17. Julie, for her part, is reportedly set to serve her seven-year sentence in Tallahassee, Florida, while her husband will serve his 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida, per Radar Online. The duo was sentenced to prison for bank fraud on Nov. 21, 2022. Since then, Todd and Julie have been attempting to appeal their guilty verdicts in hopes to not have to be behind bars.

Six days ahead of their prison date, a source close to the TV stars told HollywoodLife that they were “crushed” after being denied bond. “Todd and Julie are crushed after they were denied bond, but they haven’t given up all hope,” the insider told us on Jan. 11. “Their last-ditch effort to avoid starting their prison sentences next week failed and they do not even know how to prepare themselves for this. They are both terrified of being incarcerated.” The source also told us that Todd and Julie are “putting their faith in God” and still have not given up hope. “They are praying that their appeal will overturn their convictions and set them free, but having no guarantees is extremely unnerving,” they continued. “This is the worst possible scenario, and it is playing out in front of all their fans. They are putting their faith in God now.”

In addition to the source revealing the couple’s current mental and emotional state, Todd’s daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, 33, told HL and her Coffee Convos podcast listeners on Dec. 6, 2022, that she is “heartbroken” about her father’s prison sentence. “The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month,” her statement read. “I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here. I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how.”

Julie and Todd rose to fame on their hit reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best in 2014, however, the show’s spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, has since been cancelled amid their tax fraud scandal. Other series they’ve appeared on include According to Chrisley and What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley. Todd and Julie are both parents to five kids including Lindsie, and Kyle, 31, whom Todd shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, and Chase, 26, Savannah, and Grayson, 16, whom he shares with Julie. They have been married since 1996 and celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary last year.