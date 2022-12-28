Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Conditions: What They Can Expect As They Serve Time

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie have grown accustomed to life in the lap of luxury. The kush life for the Chrisley Knows Best stars is about to change drastically, however, as they are ordered to start their lengthy prison sentences on January 17, 2023, after being convicted of federal charges that included bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd, 53, will be serving 12 years in an all-male Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, which is a male and female facility two hours away in Jackson, Florida, for her involvement in the crimes. Although both facilities are described as “minimum security” prisons, HollywoodLife has obtained the handbooks from FCI Pensacola and FCI Marianna. It is not only more time that Todd is facing but a much tougher way of life.

For starters, Todd — who once bragged that he spent $300,000 on clothes in one year — will have one uniform to wear. “The authorized uniform for inmates is green trousers with green long or short-sleeved shirts, white socks, and authorized black issued steel-toed shoes/boots,” the handbook stated. The father of Lindsie, 33, Kyle, 31, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16., and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, will not be allowed to accessorize his outfit at all. But Julie gets to be much more stylish, as FCI Marianna’s prison uniform is head-to-toe khaki. In addition, the handbook states that she can wear one pair of earrings and her wedding ring, as long as she removes the diamond from it. She is also allowed to wear one religious piece of jewelry. She will get to have alternative outfit choices as the documents state that “inmates are permitted to wear shorts, t-shirts, headgear, and other approved institutional clothing while in Recreation.”

Both Todd and Julie will be required to work while they are in prison. Todd will be able to choose from such jobs as a cook, electrician, librarian, and landscaper, to name a few. According to the handbook in Pensacola, “Depending on the level of payment, inmates will receive from $0.12 to $0.40 for every hour worked satisfactorily. Payment levels are from 1

to 4, with 1 being the highest. The salary will be paid monthly.” Julie, however, will be paid on a separate pay scale through a program called UNICOR. Julie’s handbook states that “Job assignments are based primarily on work needs in the institution. UNICOR offers full-time and part-time employment opportunities, which will allow you to participate in vocational, educational, and recreational activities.” The facility also offers job placement for Julie to get her ready to reenter society after her time is up.

Todd will be allowed to play sports in Pensacola if he chooses to. “Intramural sports (softball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and volleyball), weight training, and fitness (abs/stretching, step aerobics, racquetball, bocce ball, and horseshoes,” the handbook states. Julie will be allowed to play sports, and enjoy other activities. For her prison, programs include intramural sports, art, aerobics, music, and physical fitness and health education classes (refer to the Recreation Department A&O Handbook for more information). In addition, she will be allowed to keep recreational items in her room. “Sports and Musical Equipment: Inmates may maintain one (1) pair of athletic gloves, two (2) cans of

racquetballs, and one (1) harmonica within their living quarters,” the handbook states. Todd, however, is not allowed such privileges.

As far as commissary, Todd’s commissary offers a limited amount of items. For example, food items include single-serving foods such as tuna, sardines, mackerel, soda, or seasoning items, such as salt, pepper, and hot sauce,” the Pensacola document reads. He is also allowed to spend $100 a month. Julie’s commissary has a ton more options, including candy, cards, skin creams, beauty products, and a ton of food items. A detailed list of Marianna’s commissary items can be viewed here.

Perhaps one of the most significant differences is that, while Todd must serve his entire sentence behind bars, Julie will be allowed to do 10 percent of her sentence at home or in a halfway house. Some federal inmates are placed on home detention at the end of their prison term. Home detention is a generic term used to cover all circumstances under which an inmate is required to remain at home during non-working hours of the day. They serve this portion of their sentences at home under strict schedules and curfew requirements. Electronic monitoring equipment is sometimes used to monitor compliance with the program’s conditions,” Marianna’s handbook states, adding, “Statutory provisions limit the length of home detention to the last six months or 10 percent of the sentence, whichever is less.”

On June 17, the Chrisleys were convicted by a jury in Northern Georgia on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and one count of tax fraud. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Their lawyer has said that they plan to appeal the court’s ruling. As a result of their convictions, Chrisley Knows Best and the show’s spinoff, Growing up Chrisley, have been canceled.