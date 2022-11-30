Julie Chrisley Reveals How Adopted Daughter Chloe, 10, Is Handling Family Legal Issues

Julie Chrisley explained that her adopted daughter Chloe has been receiving the help of therapists as the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, underwent their legal battle for tax evasion and bank fraud. Julie opened up about her adopted daughter, 10, while speaking to one of her other daughters Savannah, 25, on her podcast Unlocked, released on Tuesday, November 29.

During the podcast episode, which was recorded before Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison for tax fraud, the reality star revealed that Chloe has “the help of therapists” in helping her handle all the legal problems that Todd and Julie have been going through. Savannah also mentioned that Chloe “had a psychologist since she was a toddler” and that the reality star couple “wanted to stay on top of her mental health and what’s in her best interest.” Savannah also described their family as “huge advocates” for therapy.

Earlier in the discussion, Savannah revealed that Chloe, who is Todd’s son Kyle’s biological daughter, tends to listen in on family discussions, presumably even about the lead-up to the November 21 sentencing. Savannah described her sister as “nosy,” and she has a tendency to listen to everything going on with her family. “She’ll put on her headphones and act like she’s listening to something when in reality nothing’s on,” she said. “So all of the legal issues we’ve had going on, she’s heard about, and she’s dealing with in her own way.”

Julie and Todd were both sentenced to time in prison, after being found guilty of multiple fraud charges on November 21. While Julie was sentenced to seven years, her husband was given 12 years. Prior to the sentencing, Savannah had revealed that she had custody of both Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, 16, just in case both parents were sentenced to time in prison.

At another point in the podcast, Julie spoke about her emotions and thoughts before being sentenced. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now,” she said. “I know what I’ve done. More important, I know what I haven’t done.” She also shared a mantra that helps comfort her. “God will break you down just so he can bless you,” she said.