Julie Chrisley Said She Never ‘Intentionally Tried’ To Do Anything Wrong Days Before Sentencing: Listen

Disgraced reality star Julie Chrisley, 49, didn’t think she was doing anything wrong as she and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, applied for loans they knew they could not pay back and failed to pay their taxes between 2008 to 2016, according to her appearance on her daughter Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie stated on the podcast — which was recorded before her Nov. 21 sentencing. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now.”

She then went on to seemingly admit both her guilt and innocence to her 25-year-old daughter. “I know what I’ve done. More important, I know what I haven’t done,” she cryptically stated. Regardless of what she may or may not have done, Julie is well aware of what her future holds and noted that she gets by with the mantra, “God will break you down just so he can bless you.”

As fans know, Julie and her real estate mogul husband received a combined 19 years behind bars for their tax evasion and fraud case on Monday, Nov. 21 after being found guilty in June. Todd received a 12-year sentence and was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie will be locked up for seven years for tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

After their sentencing, a person close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were emotional. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” they divulged. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”

“Todd and Julie didn’t want to see anyone yesterday except family and they are currently without words,” they added. “They are inconsolable. Grayson and Chloe are obviously taking this the worst because they all really depend on Todd and Julie. It is such a sad day for all of them.”

Grayson Chrisley is the 16-year-old son of Julie and Todd, and their only minor child. They also have custody of their granddaughter, 10-year-old Chloe Chrisley, who is their son Kyle Chrisley‘s daughter. Savannah revealed last week on her podcast that she will gain custody of Grayson and Chloe when her parents’ time to serve comes. While discussing the situation, she said she’s most concerned about how Grayson and Chloe will adjust to their new normal. “[I”m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” she explained.

Savannah and her estranged sister Lindsie Chrisley, 33, were the first of the Chrisley brood to react to their parents’ sentencing. They both shared messages on their respective Instagram Stories, with Savannah sharing a quote to her Instagram Story by pastor Kimberly Jones on the day of her parents’ sentencing. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking,” the message read. Lindsie’s Instagram Story post came the same day and showed a video clip of her friends providing her comfort on her bed as Bruno Mars‘ “Count On Me” played over the video. “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” she wrote over the clip.