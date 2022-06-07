Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Found Guilty Of Tax Fraud, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

An Atlanta federal jury has convicted Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley, 53, and his wife Julie Chrisley, 49, on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The famous reality couple allegedly conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS, according to June 7 documents obtained by HollywoodLife. They were found guilty on all charges surrounding their alleged conspiracy. Specifically, Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud.

Julie, for her part, was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They ultimately face up to 30 years in prison. Peter Tarantino, the Chrisleys’ former attorney, was also hit with convictions for willfully filing false tax returns and for conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The documents obtained by HL specify that bond conditions for Todd and Julie include home detention and will likely have their locations continuously monitored by ankle bracelets, though the docs say that will be at “the discretion” of their probation officer. They are also required to alert their probation officers if they spend in excess of $1,000.

The Nashville couple were found guilty by an 12 person jury after two days of deliberation; the jurors heard testimony from May 17 through June 3, making for a grueling process. The four men and eight women on the jury found each defendant guilty on each of their respective counts. Prosecutors did request that U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross detain the Chrisleys “immediately,” but Judge Ross declined and released them on bond for the time being, stating, “They are not a flight risk, nor do they pose a danger.”

The now iconic reality stars burst onto the scene in 2013, as the USA Network snatched up their show that year — it subsequently premiered in March of 2014 and propelled the couple and their family to worldwide fame. Chrisley Knows Best has only become more popular since then, and the landmark tenth season is scheduled to premiere in June. But Federal prosecutors accused them of doctoring financial records to make themselves appear far wealthier than they actually are. They allegedly used those numbers to apply for a whopping $30 million in loans.

Their unapologetically luxurious lifestyle has been well documented through the USA Network show.