Lindsie Chrisley Supports Estranged Parents Amidst Tax Fraud Conviction: ‘I Stand With Them’

Lindsie Chrisley showed that she’s sticking by her family as her dad Todd and stepmother Julie await sentencing after being found guilty of tax fraud. The 32-year-old reality star opened up about her once-strained relationship with her family during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, released on Thursday, June 23. “I will continue to stand by them through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she said, per Us Weekly.

While Lindsie had previously opened up about times that she wasn’t speaking to her parents, she revealed that she’s very supportive of Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, after they’ve been found guilty of tax fraud. “I will also go on the record today and say that I love my parents. I love my siblings. I love my grandmother,” she explained. “What is the future of our relationships at this point? I’m currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them, and stand with them.”

Lindsie also said that she was “put[ting] my foot in my mouth” for previously “saying there’s never a possibility for any type of reconciliation” with her family. Lindsie’s younger sister Savannah also opened up about sticking by her family in an Instagram post after the verdict came in. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” she wrote.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were both found guilty of tax fraud on June 7. After getting convicted the Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about what the family is feeling amid the conviction in an episode of his podcast. “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now. But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for,” he said.