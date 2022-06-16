Savannah Chrisley Says ‘The Fight Isn’t Over’ In 1st Statement After Family’s Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley spoke out for the first time after her parents Todd & Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax fraud on June 7 and now face up to 30 years in prison. The 24-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 16 to share a heartfelt message about how she is dealing with the devastating news, telling her 2 million followers that she will “continue to stand by” her family and “fight for justice.”

“Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah began her post. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”

She continued, “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior. This fight isn’t over.” The message was written alongside an inspirational quote by blogger Zanna Keithly.

According to June 7 court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Savannah’s mom and dad allegedly conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. Todd and Julie, who were first indicted in August 2019, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.

Three days after the Atlanta jury of 12 people found the couple guilty, Todd was seen for the first time publicly outside his Nashville home. The embattled reality star, who is on house arrest, appeared in his driveway to accept what appeared to be baked goods from Savannah.