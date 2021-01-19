‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Savannah Chrisley Accidentally Dyes Nanny Faye’s Hair Orange

Savannah Chrisley’s attempt at dyeing Nanny Faye’s hair in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ goes horribly wrong when Nanny Faye’s hair ends up orange!

Savannah Chrisley offers to fix Nanny Faye’s hair in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Jan. 21 episode of Chrisley Knows Best, but she might not be the best person to do it. In her confessional, Chase Chrisley asks Savannah when she’s colored someone’s hair before. “Technically, I haven’t,” she admits. Well, that might be important, Savannah!

However, Savannah notes that she’s gotten her hair colored a number of times. She thinks she’s learned by example how to color hair. “Basically, I’m gonna learn by watching someone in the mirror do it to me,” Savannah quips.

When Savannah’s actually doing the coloring, Nanny Faye asks how it’s going. Nanny Faye can’t see much since she’s sitting in the chair. “It’s going great,” Savannah says. “I finished the back. This front’s probably ready to take out.” Nanny Faye thanks Savannah for helping her out.

Savannah takes off the foil and realizes something’s not quite right. Nanny Faye’s hair is orange! “Oops,” Savannah says. Now Nanny Faye wants to know what the heck is going on here. “Oh my God,” Nanny Faye says when she finally looks in the mirror.

“It was not supposed to turn out like this,” Savannah tells Nanny Faye. No kidding! “Holy sh*t, what have you done?” Nanny Faye asks her granddaughter. Savannah replies, “I don’t really know.” They both groan as they take off more foils.

“You know what? Don’t worry. I can fix this. Let me do some research online and I’ll figure it out,” Savannah says. Nanny Faye thinks Savannah should have done this research before coloring her hair! Nanny Faye needs to think twice before letting Savannah touch her hair again. Fixing this orange hair is not going to be easy. Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.