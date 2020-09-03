‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Preview: Todd Calls Out Faye For Stealing & She Claps Back That He’s A ‘Snitch’

Chase and Nanny Faye are in the Christmas spirit, but Todd calls out his mom for ‘stealing’ someone else’s idea for their golf cart in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ summer finale.

Chase Chrisley and Nanny Faye are busy decorating the golf cart for a Christmas competition, and it’s very elaborate. When Todd Chrisley comes to see what they’re working on in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 3 summer finale of Chrisley Knows Best, Chase explains the golf cart is going to be like Santa’s sleigh. They have reindeers and everything.

Todd wonders if they’ve seen anyone else’s ideas in the neighborhood that are similar to this. Chase and Nanny Faye say they’ve just been working in the garage. “Well, that’s odd because I had at least 3 people tell me that they’ve seen y’all riding around the neighborhood peaking in people’s backyards,” Todd tells them. Nanny Faye wants Chase to “take the Fifth” on this one. But Todd wants answers, and he’s not going to accept silence.

“Well, Todd, maybe we did get some ideas while ridin’ around,” Nanny Faye tells her son. “But I’m not dumb enough to steal somebody’s idea. I just took it and improved it.” Todd tells them they have to come up with an original plan. This is not going to work.

“If you submit this, I’m going to tell the judges that you stole the idea,” Todd says. Nanny Faye is not intimidated whatsoever by Todd. “Well, go ahead, snitchy b*tchy,” Nanny Faye claps back. Todd starts to laugh and asks, “What?!”

Nanny Faye reiterates, “I said go ahead, snitch b*tch.” Todd tells his mother again to come up with a new plan for the golf cart decorations. Nanny Faye knows what she has to do, and she’s not happy about it. “He’s just a b*tch, ain’t he?” Nanny Faye says to Chase, who starts to laugh. The Chrisley Knows Best summer finale will air Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.