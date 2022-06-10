Todd Chrisley Seen In 1st Pic Since Being Found Guilty Of Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Todd Chrisley, 53, has been spotted for the first time since being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7. He was seen in the driveway of his stately Nashville home on June 10 accepting what appears to be home-baked goods from daughter Savannah Chrisley, 24. He looked cool and casual in khaki slacks, a white t-shirt, and white socks. He spent his journey to the outside of his gorgeous home on the phone.

As noted above, the Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 49, were found guilty of all charges against them by a federal jury in Atlanta, the family’s former state of residence, after a trial that occurred between May 17 and June 3. The charges included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud. The charges stemmed from unpaid taxes dating from the late 2000s and fraudulent documents the family created to secure multiple loans used to expense their lavish life, per ABC. The couple was immediately placed under house arrest and can be sentenced to prison for up to 30 years. The sentencing is scheduled for October.

Following the verdict, a source close to the disgraced family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are in “total shock” about the outcome of their trial and plan to appeal. “Todd and Julie are just devastated by the verdict, as are their children Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. They are all leaning on each other for support during this difficult time.”

They continued on to explain that the family is reeling about the “unanswered questions” that lie in their future. “USA network has not decided if they are going to continue with season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best, or with Growing Up Chrisley,” the insider explained. “They are all praying that the courts go light on them when it comes time to sentencing, given the fact that they believe they do so much good in terms of entertaining the world and allowing cameras into their homes to document their lives.”

Lindsie Chrisley, 32, who has been estranged from her family for years, spoke out one day after her parents’ guilty verdict. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” she began in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right.”